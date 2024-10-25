Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 10.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 10.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 55.18 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 10.75% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 55.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.1847.39 16 OPM %33.6227.37 -PBDT23.0717.22 34 PBT9.673.89 149 NP6.395.77 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Fairfax not to bring down CSB Bank stake in 5 years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story