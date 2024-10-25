Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 10.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 55.18 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 10.75% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 55.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.1847.3933.6227.3723.0717.229.673.896.395.77

