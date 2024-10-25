Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 986.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 16969.60 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 986.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 188.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 16969.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14943.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16969.6014943.889.6114.721180.401738.07-907.10189.10-986.70188.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News