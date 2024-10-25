Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 71.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 6.34 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.346.0319.4042.792.372.831.421.761.103.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News