Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit declines 71.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 6.34 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions declined 71.50% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.346.03 5 OPM %19.4042.79 -PBDT2.372.83 -16 PBT1.421.76 -19 NP1.103.86 -72

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

