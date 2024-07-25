Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 91.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.79% to Rs 162.18 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 91.82% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 162.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.162.18168.56-11.25-7.076.9016.950.5410.250.526.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp