Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 296.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 300.00 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 296.51% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales300.00264.04 14 OPM %10.479.54 -PBDT17.468.51 105 PBT10.232.58 297 NP10.232.58 297

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

