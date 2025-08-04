Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 296.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 300.00 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 296.51% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 300.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.300.00264.0410.479.5417.468.5110.232.5810.232.58

