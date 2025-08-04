Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 126.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.58% to Rs 36.20 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 126.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.58% to Rs 36.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.2024.048.406.412.971.532.571.192.020.89

