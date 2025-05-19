Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 313.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 187.57% to Rs 109.45 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears rose 313.11% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 187.57% to Rs 109.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.70% to Rs 10.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.70% to Rs 277.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

