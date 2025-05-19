Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 0.190.23 -17 OPM %66.6785.71 -52.6373.91 - PBDT0.040.06 -33 0.110.19 -42 PBT0.040.06 -33 0.110.19 -42 NP0.010.04 -75 0.080.17 -53

