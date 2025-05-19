Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 25.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 124.03 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 25.25% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 124.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.00% to Rs 36.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 458.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 411.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

124.0398.71458.31411.555.447.354.768.8611.0315.8055.0960.218.9614.2947.7254.817.379.8636.2339.38

