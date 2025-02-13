Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 322.3, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.62% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 322.3, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 23166.7. The Sensex is at 76563.26, up 0.51%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 13.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31317.3, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

