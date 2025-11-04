Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 489.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% gain in NIFTY and a 6.53% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 489.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25679.35. The Sensex is at 83745.94, down 0.28%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 7.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36445.15, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 486.45, up 1.13% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 30.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% gain in NIFTY and a 6.53% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat Q2 PAT jumps 78% YoY to Rs 87 crore

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 539.08% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story