Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36445.15, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 486.45, up 1.13% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 30.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% gain in NIFTY and a 6.53% gain in the Nifty Energy index.