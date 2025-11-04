Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat Q2 PAT jumps 78% YoY to Rs 87 crore

Gallantt Ispat Q2 PAT jumps 78% YoY to Rs 87 crore

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Gallantt Ispat reported a 78.42% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.23 crore on a 7.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,012.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 103 crore, up by 58.24% from Rs 65.09 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses declined 4.94% year-on-year to Rs 922.96 crore in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed rose marginally by 0.48% to Rs 730.28 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 14.42% to Rs 33.65 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the sale of the companys entire shareholding in its associate companies, Gallantt Medicity Developers Pvt Ltd and Gallantt Lifespace Developers Pvt Ltd. Consequently, both entities will cease to be associates of the company following the completion of the transaction.

Additionally, the board has sanctioned the setting up of an 18 MW solar power plant at Khelaru village, Shidpur taluka, Mehsana district, Gujarat, with an estimated investment of Rs 48.25 crore. The project, spread across 60 acres of leased land, is expected to generate 3.38 crore kWh annually and become operational by 31 May 2026.

Gallantt Ispat is a leading iron and steel manufacturing company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of iron & steel, agro, power, and real estate.

Shares of Gallantt Ispat shed 0.65% to Rs 554 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

