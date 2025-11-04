Gallantt Ispat Q2 PAT jumps 78% YoY to Rs 87 crore

Gallantt Ispat reported a 78.42% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.23 crore on a 7.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,012.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 103 crore, up by 58.24% from Rs 65.09 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses declined 4.94% year-on-year to Rs 922.96 crore in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed rose marginally by 0.48% to Rs 730.28 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 14.42% to Rs 33.65 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the sale of the companys entire shareholding in its associate companies, Gallantt Medicity Developers Pvt Ltd and Gallantt Lifespace Developers Pvt Ltd. Consequently, both entities will cease to be associates of the company following the completion of the transaction.