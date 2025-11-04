Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 539.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 84.69% to Rs 3865.54 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 539.08% to Rs 1279.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 84.69% to Rs 3865.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2092.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3865.542092.9918.6514.06637.73256.00562.50201.581279.44200.20

