Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 539.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 84.69% to Rs 3865.54 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 539.08% to Rs 1279.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 84.69% to Rs 3865.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2092.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3865.542092.99 85 OPM %18.6514.06 -PBDT637.73256.00 149 PBT562.50201.58 179 NP1279.44200.20 539

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

