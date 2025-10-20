Yes Bank gains after recording over 18% YoY growth in Q2 PAT

Yes Bank rose 3.01% to Rs 22.91 after the bank reported 18.3% rise in net profit to Rs 654 crore on 9.4% increase in total net income to Rs 3,945 crore in Q2 September 2025 as compared with Q2 September 2024.
Net Interest Income (NII) for the period under review was Rs 2,301 crore, up 4.6% YoY.
Operating profit improved by 32.9% to Rs 1,296 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 975 crore in Q2 FY25.
Gross slippages for Q2 FY26 were at Rs 1,248 crore as against Rs 1,458 crore in Q1 FY26.
The bank's provisions and contingencies jumped 41% to Rs 419 crore in Q2 September 2025 as compared with Q2 September 2024.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 405,531 crore as of September 2025 as against Rs 388,943 crore as of September 2024.
The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances remained unchanged at 1.6% as on 30 September 2025. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.3% as on 30 September 2025 as against 0.5% as on 30 September 2024.
Total deposits as of September 2025 were Rs 2,96,276 crore, an increase of 6.9% over September 2024. Net advances as of 30 September 2025 were Rs 2,50,212 crore, an increase of 6.4% over September 2024.
CET I Ratio for Q2 FY26 stood at 13.9% as against 13.2% in Q2 FY25.
Prashant Kumar, managing director & CEO, Yes Bank, said: "The bank delivered strong performance across key operating metrics during Q2FY26.
Deposit growth momentum sustained, with continued outperformance relative to the industry, particularly in CASA deposits. Disbursements recorded healthy sequential growth, supported by broad-based traction across segments, including around 20% Q-o-Q growth in the Retail segment.
Asset quality further strengthened during the quarter, with decline in fresh slippages and overdue balances as well as an improvement in provision coverage ratio. Net Interest Margin was broadly stable, aided by lower RIDF balances and deposit rate actions/ repricing, which largely offset the impact of asset repricing.
Core fee income witnessed healthy growth, led by forex, loan processing fees, and third-party distribution, while operating expenses were tightly controlled, resulting in healthy growth in core operating profitability.
All these enabled the Bank to deliver an RoA of 0.7% for H1FY26 and we firmly remain on track to achieve the stated objective of 1% RoA by FY27."
Mumbai-based Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.
