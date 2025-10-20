Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade, supported by strong quarterly results and a rebound in global risk appetite amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 438.71 points or 0.52% to 84,390.90. The Nifty 50 index advanced 138.05 points or 0.54% to 25,842.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,229 shares rose and 1,834 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.10% to 11.61. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,899, at a premium of 50.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,848.15. The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 398.5 lakh contracts at the 25,900 strike price. Maximum put OI of 257.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,800 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 35,282.35. The index fell 1.63% in the past trading session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.52%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.47%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.41%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%) and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.04%), Coforge Ltd (up 0.9%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.48%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.17%) fell. On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.14%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.17%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: REC rose 0.70%. The company reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.