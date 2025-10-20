Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade, supported by strong quarterly results and a rebound in global risk appetite amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 438.71 points or 0.52% to 84,390.90. The Nifty 50 index advanced 138.05 points or 0.54% to 25,842.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,229 shares rose and 1,834 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.10% to 11.61. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,899, at a premium of 50.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,848.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 398.5 lakh contracts at the 25,900 strike price. Maximum put OI of 257.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,800 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 35,282.35. The index fell 1.63% in the past trading session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.52%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.47%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.41%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%) and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.04%), Coforge Ltd (up 0.9%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.48%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.17%) fell.

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.14%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.17%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

REC rose 0.70%. The company reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Oriental Hotels shed 0.35%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.90% to Rs 12.73 crore on a 6.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.48 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Hotels Q2 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 13 cr

REC gains after Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 4,415 cr

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story