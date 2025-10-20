Nifty above 25,800 level; IT shares in demand

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 438.71 points or 0.52% to 84,390.90. The Nifty 50 index advanced 138.05 points or 0.54% to 25,842.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,229 shares rose and 1,834 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.10% to 11.61. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,899, at a premium of 50.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,848.15.
The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 398.5 lakh contracts at the 25,900 strike price. Maximum put OI of 257.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,800 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 0.95% to 35,282.35. The index fell 1.63% in the past trading session.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.52%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.47%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.41%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%) and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.04%), Coforge Ltd (up 0.9%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.48%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.17%) fell.
On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.14%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.17%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
REC rose 0.70%. The company reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Oriental Hotels shed 0.35%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.90% to Rs 12.73 crore on a 6.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.48 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app