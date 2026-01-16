Hindustan Unilever's Gandhidham and Pondicherry factories receive World Economic Forum's Lighthouse recognition

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has designated Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) factories in Gandhidham, Gujarat and Pondicherry, as Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse sites.

Previously, the HUL's Dapada site received this recognition in 2022, followed by the Sonepat site in 2023, and the Doom Dooma unit in 2025. With this, the total count of HUL factories, earning the Advanced 4IR Lighthouse recognition, stands at five.

The World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network honours the most digitally advanced factories that transform operations, enhance efficiency, drive sustainable growth, and upskill their workforce.

