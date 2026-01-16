Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green starts commercial operations of 37.5 MW solar project in Bhuj

NTPC Green starts commercial operations of 37.5 MW solar project in Bhuj

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that the third part capacity of 37.5 MW Solar out of the total installed capacity of 150 MW Solar Project located in Bhuj, Gujarat of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green Private, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 17 January 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8310.28 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 8347.78 MW.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

