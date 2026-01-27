Associate Sponsors

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 2.93%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.63%

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 7.95% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.24% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 2.93% today to trade at Rs 719.3. The BSE Metal index is up 1.63% to quote at 38493.31. The index is up 7.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd increased 2.5% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 2.2% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 39.01 % over last one year compared to the 8.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 7.95% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.24% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 731.1 on 27 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

