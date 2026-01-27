TCI Express announces acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

By wholly owned subsidiary - TCI Express Pte. Ltd.

TCI Express announced the completion of acquisition of 100% equity shares of TCI Global (Singapore) from TCI Holdings Asia Pacific, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Transport Corporation of India, by TCI Express Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of TCI Express.

TCI Global (Singapore), incorporated in 2006 in Singapore, is engaged in the business of transport, logistics, and related services. The Company provides comprehensive logistics solutions and distribution services, aligning with the core business activities of the group in the transportation and logistics sector. The Company has not recorded any turnover during the last three financial years.