Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Express announces acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

TCI Express announces acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

By wholly owned subsidiary - TCI Express Pte. Ltd.

TCI Express announced the completion of acquisition of 100% equity shares of TCI Global (Singapore) from TCI Holdings Asia Pacific, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Transport Corporation of India, by TCI Express Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of TCI Express.

TCI Global (Singapore), incorporated in 2006 in Singapore, is engaged in the business of transport, logistics, and related services. The Company provides comprehensive logistics solutions and distribution services, aligning with the core business activities of the group in the transportation and logistics sector. The Company has not recorded any turnover during the last three financial years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Embassy Developments to consider fund raising by way of NCD issuance

Waaree Renewable Technologies board approves acquisition of majority stake in Associated Power Structures

PVR INOX sells its snacking brand '4700BC' to Marico

PVR Inox board approves divestment of its stake in Zea Maize

GIFT Nifty hints at strong operning for equities

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story