Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 534, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.18% in last one year as compared to a 27.62% jump in NIFTY and a 42.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 534, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24403.25. The Sensex is at 80063.06, down 0.02%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 4.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9295.25, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

