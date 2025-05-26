Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 25.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 25.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 634.00 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 25.79% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 634.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 626.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 54.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 2528.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2150.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales634.00626.05 1 2528.152150.04 18 OPM %3.584.93 -4.304.52 - PBDT19.3828.68 -32 91.5488.94 3 PBT14.2723.47 -39 72.1373.05 -1 NP11.4815.47 -26 54.9151.34 7

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

