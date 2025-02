Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.19% to Rs 271.72 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries rose 91.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 104.19% to Rs 271.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 133.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.271.72133.071.321.063.001.482.171.131.610.84

