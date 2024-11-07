Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 64.93 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 46.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 64.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.9365.23 0 OPM %5.487.11 -PBDT2.183.39 -36 PBT1.502.81 -47 NP1.122.10 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

'No choice': Supreme Court orders liquidation of grounded Jet Airways

US elections 2024 LIVE: Trump team in discussions about when he should go to Washington, DC

India should join China-backed Asian trade bloc, says NITI Aayog CEO

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story