Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 64.93 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 46.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 64.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64.9365.235.487.112.183.391.502.811.122.10

