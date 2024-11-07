Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 104.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 197.13 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 104.67% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 197.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.197.13184.4713.1911.7615.2511.529.595.918.764.28

