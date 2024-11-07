Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.591.46 9 OPM %59.1254.11 -PBDT0.470.36 31 PBT0.170.08 113 NP-0.13-6.66 98

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

