Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 64.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 2.42% to Rs 59.30 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 64.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.85% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 244.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.3060.77 -2 244.83241.43 1 OPM %8.155.10 -6.106.65 - PBDT1.301.70 -24 7.0010.64 -34 PBT0.531.13 -53 4.278.36 -49 NP0.381.06 -64 3.186.47 -51

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

