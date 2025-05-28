Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 64.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.42% to Rs 59.30 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 64.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.85% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 244.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

59.3060.77244.83241.438.155.106.106.651.301.707.0010.640.531.134.278.360.381.063.186.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News