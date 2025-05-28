Oriental Rail Infra hits the floor after Q4 PAT slumps 29% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit a lower circuit limit of 2% to Rs 174.40 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 28.59% to Rs 5.37 crore on 8.25% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 22.88% in Q4 FY25, despite an 18.50% decline in revenue. Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 108.88% YoY to Rs 11.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 21.59% YoY to Rs 131.13 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 111.09 crore (down 13.97% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 7.94 crore (up 32.55% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 6.21 crore (up 6.15% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.63% to Rs 29.21 crore despite 14.44 rise in revenue in operations to Rs 602.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each (i.e., 10%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

