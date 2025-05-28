KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 36.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 60.93 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 36.25% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 60.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.46% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 231.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.9344.89231.60177.1825.3126.2924.5626.7413.9012.0750.5649.788.839.4331.6140.564.527.0921.4330.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News