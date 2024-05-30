Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 60.77 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 1.92% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.91% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 241.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.7758.55 4 241.43276.02 -13 OPM %5.105.72 -6.658.14 - PBDT1.702.87 -41 10.6417.74 -40 PBT1.132.32 -51 8.3615.57 -46 NP1.061.04 2 6.4710.95 -41

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

