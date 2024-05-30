Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 60.77 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 1.92% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.91% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 241.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

60.7758.55241.43276.025.105.726.658.141.702.8710.6417.741.132.328.3615.571.061.046.4710.95

