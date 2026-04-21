Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 30125, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 118.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.13% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30125, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 24.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84636 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 30185, up 1.63% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 118.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.13% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.