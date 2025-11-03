Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 1486.88 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 12.32% to Rs 183.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1405.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1486.881405.8321.1121.13390.23350.60283.92256.78183.68163.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News