HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 5.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.77% to Rs 350.78 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 5.52% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.77% to Rs 350.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.350.78235.7810.9014.4630.8426.8422.2419.5311.9912.69

