HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 5.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 48.77% to Rs 350.78 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 5.52% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.77% to Rs 350.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales350.78235.78 49 OPM %10.9014.46 -PBDT30.8426.84 15 PBT22.2419.53 14 NP11.9912.69 -6

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

