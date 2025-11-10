H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 34.45 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 4.82% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 34.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.4533.748.2711.971.902.621.081.790.790.83

