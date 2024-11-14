HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 41.59 crore

Net Loss of HMT reported to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.5936.22-55.16-56.02-25.48-26.64-27.09-28.86-27.09-28.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News