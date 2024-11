IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 52.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.29% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 52.91% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.29% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.2011.63-2.50-11.953.321.823.251.761.052.23

