Home First Finance gains after IRDAI approves corporate agent license

Home First Finance Company India advanced 2.52% to Rs 933.25 after the company informed that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved and granted the corporate agent (composite) license.

The company will be able to solicit life, general and health insurance to its customers as a corporate agent. The license will be valid for three years, from 21 February 2024 to 20 February 2027.

Home First Finance Company India is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans, loans for the purpose of purchasing a commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 34.2% to Rs 78.82 crore on 46.4% increase in total income to Rs 301.01 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

