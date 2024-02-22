NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

NBCC rallied 3.09% to Rs 143.60 after it obtained in-principle approval from Greater Noida Authority to develop unused and purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing Rs 10,000 crore.

The projects approved by the authority are Centurian Park at Tech Zone-IV; Golf homes at Sector-4; Leisure Park at Tech Zone-IV; Leisure Valley at Tech Zone-IV and Dream Valley at Tech Zone-IV.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.30% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.65% increase in net sales to Rs 2,405.5 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

