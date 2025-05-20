Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

Honda India Power Products hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 2805.40 after the company's net profit soared 128.86% to Rs 36.16 crore while net sales rose 16.23% to Rs 268.68 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit surged 89.42% while net sales jumped 31.59% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 134.01% year-on-year and 89% QoQ to Rs 48.65 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full year, net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 79.94 crore while net sales declined 19.70% to Rs 794.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT fell 12.96% year-on-year to Rs 107.70 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 22.09 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 105.64 crore in FY24.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 21.50 per share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Honda India Power Products, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Japan, is Indias leading power products company. It has dominated the market by manufacturing and marketing portable generators, water pumps, and general-purpose engines. It also markets lawnmowers, brush cutters, long-tailed outboard motors, and power tillers, catering to both domestic and commercial needs.

