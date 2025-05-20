Hindustan Foods edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 34% YoY; crosses Rs 100-cr PAT mark in FY25

Hindustan Foods added 1.92% to Rs 542 after the company reported 34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.7 crore on a 27% increase in total revenue to Rs 936.3 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 856 crore, up 28% YoY.

EBITDA improved by 25% to Rs 80.3 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 64 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 40.6 crore, up by 47% from Rs 27.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Hindustan Foods has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 109.6 crore (up 18% YoY) and total revenue of Rs 3,578.9 crore (up 30% YoY).

The company stated that the strong performance in seasonal categories such as ice cream and beverages drove turnover to a record high. The shoe business recorded operational profit in Q4 FY25.

The company launched commercial operations at its expanded facilities in Mysuru (Beverages) and Lucknow (Ice Cream), strategically timed to meet peak seasonal demand. It commenced commercial production at the new greenfield ice cream plant in Nashik in May 2025, enhancing capacity to serve a key new customer.

The board of Hindustan Foods has granted its approval to acquire a significant minority stake in The Kabadiwala, a leading player in plastic scrap collection and recycling.

Ganesh Argekar, executive director, said: From an operational standpoint, we delivered our highest-ever volumes across our beverages, ice creams, and footwear segments. This was achieved despite ongoing deflationary pressures and persistent volume softness in other categories.

Our supply chain teams worked tirelessly to ensure efficiency and output even under challenging conditions. Specifically, the shoe business had a good quarter, and we are cautiously optimistic that we should be out of the woods now. While the division had the highest ever turnover in this FY, importantly, the new investments have started yielding results and we are confident that with the support of our customers, we should be able to turn around the business completely in FY26.

Our bet on the beverage segment is finally paying off with Mysuru recording its highest ever output. We are eager to expand in this segment and continue to look for new opportunities.

We have some interesting developments in the OTC Pharma division and are eager to scale this up. Our Home and Personal Care categories continue to perform resiliently in the face of the headwinds of slowing consumption."

Hindustan Foods (HFL) offers dedicated and shared manufacturing services to FMCG corporates who are looking to minimize costs while maximizing product quality in the post-GST environment. In 2013, Vanity Case India bought a controlling stake in HFL and since then, the company has diversified across various FMCG categories with manufacturing competencies in food & beverages, home care, fabric care, beauty & personal care, wellness & OTC pharma, leather & sports footwear, and household insecticides, amongst others.

