RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 179 cr signalling and telecom project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Rs 178.64 crore contract from IRCON International for the supply of signalling, telecommunications, and EIMWB (Electronic In-Motion Weighbridge) materials.

As part of the order, RVNL will undertake the installation, testing, and commissioning of distributed/centralised Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems at 10 new stations: Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan, and Bhadi.

Additionally, the scope of work includes setting up six new Intermediate Block Signalling (IBS) systems in key block sectionsBhingra-Putuwa, Putuwa-Matin, Sendurgarh-Putipakhana, Putipakhana-Bhadi, Bhadi-Dhangawan, and Dhangawan-Pendra Road.

The company will also install and commission a new Section Control System along with headquarters and wayside train control communication systems in the Gevra RoadPendra Road section. The project further involves the installation of a new telephone exchange and IMVVBs (Integrated Multi-Voltage Voice Boxes) at designated locations, in addition to signalling and telecommunications upgrades.

Modifications will be made to the existing Panel Interlocking Installation at Kusmunda Block Station (KBS) yard and the Electronic Interlocking System at the East Cabin of the SECL SILO Siding (KMKA) yard.

The project is expected to be completed within 11 months, including the monsoon period, as per the terms outlined in the Special Conditions of Contract (SCC CI 12.0).

The counter declined 2.92% to Rs 418.40 on the BSE.

