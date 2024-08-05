Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC consolidated net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2024 quarter

IDFC consolidated net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 55.55% to Rs 11.89 crore

Net profit of IDFC declined 67.51% to Rs 85.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.55% to Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.8926.75 -56 OPM %35.4972.45 -PBDT86.72267.90 -68 PBT86.71267.89 -68 NP85.82264.15 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Baazar Style Retail raises Rs 37 cr from Volrado Partners in pre-IPO round

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina heading to India after residence stormed by protestors

Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 5: Sensex tanks 2222 points; Nifty ends near 24,050 amid global rout

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story