H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 1528.04 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 8.10% to Rs 162.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 1528.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1351.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1528.041351.16 13 OPM %20.4420.78 -PBDT259.54234.00 11 PBT224.76202.94 11 NP162.57150.39 8
