Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 89.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Exicom Tele-Systems rose 89.21% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 252.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.252.08264.959.856.7428.9517.4523.9313.3218.249.64

