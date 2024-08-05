Exicom Tele-Systems consolidated net profit rises 89.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 252.08 croreNet profit of Exicom Tele-Systems rose 89.21% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 252.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 264.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.08264.95 -5 OPM %9.856.74 -PBDT28.9517.45 66 PBT23.9313.32 80 NP18.249.64 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News