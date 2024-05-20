Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market ends 0.42% higher

Hong Kong Market ends 0.42% higher

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 18 April 2024, as positive lead from Wall Street last Friday and Beijings latest efforts to salvage the beleaguered property sector boosted sentiment.

The People Banks of China on Friday announced most aggressive measures yet to stimulate the property sector, including a 300 billion yuan funding to clear excess housing inventory, lowering the minimum mortgage down payment requirements and removing the national floor for mortgage interest rates.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced by 82.61 points, or 0.42%, to 19.636.22, the highest level since August 1. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index grew 30.38 points, or 0.44%, to 6,964.99.

Among blue ships, Electric vehicle maker BYD jumped 1.98% to HK$227, peer Li Auto advanced 4.2% to HK$99.90 and Geely Auto added 4.1% to HK$10.64. E-commerce platform JD.com gained 2% to HK$136.80 and gaming firm NetEase rose 1.3% to HK$164.90.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

