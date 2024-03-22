Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market tumbles on downbeat earnings

Hong Kong Market tumbles on downbeat earnings

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Friday, 22 March 2024, as investors digested policy announcements from central banks, with risk sentiments dampened further on downbeat corporate earnings from bellwether companies.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 363.63 points, or 2.16%, to 16,499.47. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 147.60 points, or 2.5%, to 5,757.67.

In corporate news, Ping An Insurance sank 5.8% to HK$33.45 after full-year earnings slid to the lowest in five years in 2023.

CK Asset Holdings plunged 11% to HK$32.85 and CK Hutchison Holdings lost 2.6% to HK$39.35 after the two Li Ka-shing owned companies reported lower profits for 2023.

Orient Overseas (International) plunged about 17% as the logistics and realty players full-year profits missed expectations.

CK Asset Holdings dropped nearly 11% after the property developer posted a lower profit for 2023.

Samsonite International fell over 7% on news the luggage manufacturer is mulling a second listing, instead of going private.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

