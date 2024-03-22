Hong Kong Market tumbles on downbeat earnings

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 363.63 points, or 2.16%, to 16,499.47. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 147.60 points, or 2.5%, to 5,757.67.
In corporate news, Ping An Insurance sank 5.8% to HK$33.45 after full-year earnings slid to the lowest in five years in 2023.
CK Asset Holdings plunged 11% to HK$32.85 and CK Hutchison Holdings lost 2.6% to HK$39.35 after the two Li Ka-shing owned companies reported lower profits for 2023.
Orient Overseas (International) plunged about 17% as the logistics and realty players full-year profits missed expectations.
Samsonite International fell over 7% on news the luggage manufacturer is mulling a second listing, instead of going private.
