Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 37.76% to Rs 2844.99 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 3.94% to Rs 727.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 2844.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2065.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.99% to Rs 2709.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 10311.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7784.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2844.992065.22 38 10311.297784.29 32 OPM %100.9999.61 -100.4598.28 - PBDT1023.77945.60 8 3647.302853.25 28 PBT1020.26943.12 8 3636.662843.39 28 NP727.74700.16 4 2709.142116.69 28

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

