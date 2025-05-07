Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.76% to Rs 2844.99 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 3.94% to Rs 727.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 700.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 2844.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2065.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.99% to Rs 2709.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 10311.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7784.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

