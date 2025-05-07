Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 13.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.253.1313.2211.6613.5412.1413.098.750.430.331.670.870.370.271.420.630.370.271.050.63

