Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 13.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.253.13 4 13.2211.66 13 OPM %13.5412.14 -13.098.75 - PBDT0.430.33 30 1.670.87 92 PBT0.370.27 37 1.420.63 125 NP0.370.27 37 1.050.63 67

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

