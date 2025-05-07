Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 40.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 40.97% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.54% to Rs 32.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1288.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1066.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

392.91278.101288.821066.825.786.165.855.7021.8916.5470.1457.5815.1310.5343.9033.5811.398.0832.7025.05

