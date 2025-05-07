Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 178.49 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 20.11% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 178.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.91% to Rs 99.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 755.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 624.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales178.49187.90 -5 755.78624.24 21 OPM %15.0014.25 -16.2816.18 - PBDT30.0828.45 6 138.52104.27 33 PBT27.9026.92 4 130.03100.22 30 NP16.8821.13 -20 99.7379.84 25

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

