Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit declines 20.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 178.49 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works declined 20.11% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 178.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.91% to Rs 99.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 755.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 624.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

178.49187.90755.78624.2415.0014.2516.2816.1830.0828.45138.52104.2727.9026.92130.03100.2216.8821.1399.7379.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News