HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 66.83 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 24.24% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 66.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.33% to Rs 18.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 252.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales66.8359.31 13 252.87235.91 7 OPM %8.6314.87 -10.2913.01 - PBDT6.719.13 -27 28.4532.19 -12 PBT5.458.06 -32 23.7327.90 -15 NP4.255.61 -24 18.2420.57 -11

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

