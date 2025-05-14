HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 66.83 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 24.24% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 66.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.33% to Rs 18.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 252.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

